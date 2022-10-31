Sports: College football conundrum

College football conundrum
By Rich Flowers
Athens Review Sports
My favorite spectator sport is college football. I love the bands, the traditions and the rabid fan bases. I just love it — but I don't understand it. The college game is filled with things that puzzle me.
Look at College Station. Texas A&M was riding high in the winter, with the Number 1 recruiting class in America. Now in the fall, it's a weekly struggle. Coach Jimbo Fisher is being blasted in the press and by the fans for his team's 3-5 record and 1-4 mark in conference play.
Times are tough in Aggieland. There are plenty of members of the 12th man who would give old Jimbo his walking papers today, but the last time I looked, his coaching record was 120 — 42.
So, at some time, he must have known what he was doing.
Enough that A&M gave him a heap of cash, $75 million for 10 years, to come to Texas and get the Aggies to the throne room.
Maybe no one noticed he was 5-6 his last season at Florida State.
Another puzzling coaching hire had to be one made by an Atlantic Coast Conference School in 2018 after winning only five games in two seasons. There was considerable snickering when North Carolina snatched Mack Brown from the broadcast booth to resurrect the program.
Brown had been run out of Austin after the 2013 season and at age 67 looked to have left his coaching days in the rear-view mirror.
Brown came to Chapel Hill and had a winning record in his first season, then put together a bang-recruiting class. He hasn't set the world on fire with his 28-18 record, but he's certainly stopped the snickering.
When TCU hired Sonny Dykes to coach the Hornfrogs this season, it was the first time any head coach other than Gary Patterson patrolled the sidelines at Amon Carter Stadium in two decades.
So who did the folks in Forth Worth coerce to take over the program. They picked a man who had a sub-500 record until he took over at SMU in 2018. Dykes was 30-18 with the Ponies, but the TCU brass must have seen enough in their head-to-head encounters to think he could guide the Frogs through the rough waters of the Big 12.
Well, through Saturday he was eight-for-eight at TCU and had his team ranked No.7 in the latest AP Poll.
College Football, I don't understand it, but that's what makes it so much fun.
