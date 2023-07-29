Southwest Junior College Football Conference coaches gathered at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, Thursday, for Media Day in anticipation of the 2023 season.
“It a very talented conference and we try to do it the right way,” Navarro Coach Ryan Taylor said. “I really have a lot of respect for you guys and how you run things.”
Each coach spoke of the unpredictable nature of the conference race and the talent present within the group. Another universal theme was the effect of the NCAA transfer portal on the Junior College Ranks.
Kilgore Defensive C Russell Thompson, standing in for head coach Willie Gooden, who is recovering from knee surgery said with the returning players and the staff intact they’re excited to start the new season.
Kilgore was 8-4 last year, but won the conference playoff and defeated Butler Community College in the Hot Bowl. The coaches’ poll picks them first, followed by Navarro and Trinity Valley. The Media Poll favors TVCC, with Kilgore second and Navarro third.
Tyler Junior College coach Tanner Jacobson said there’s no chance to rebuild in the conference. You have to reload.
“It’s an unbelievable conference,” Jacobson said. “There’s a reason why there’s so much success with kids moving on.”
Coaches’ Poll
Rank, Team, first place votes, points
1. Kilgore (4) 54
2. Navarro (2) 53
3. TVCC (1) 51
4. NMMI (1) 48
5. Tyler 31
6. Blinn 24
7. NEO 16
8. Cisco 11
Media Poll
1. TVCC (3) 50
2. Kilgore (2) 47
3. Navarro (2) 43
4. NMMI 40
5. Tyler 29
6. Blinn 21
7. NEO 12
8. Cisco 9
