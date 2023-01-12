The Athens Hornets got back on the winning track, Tuesday, taking a 79-60 decision at Van.
The Hornets placed four players in double figures and dominated the game throughout.
Athens was led by Jaden Crane with 19, Eli Perkins, 17, Jamarion Williams, 17 and Jorien Ray, 16.
The Hornets were on top, 21-12, after one quarter and 41-26 at the half.
Athens is now 3-1 in District 16-4A and 15-8 for the season. The Hornets are second in district behind 3-0 Lindale. The Eagles visit Athens at 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Van fell to 5-11 and 0-3 in district.
The Brownsboro Bears had trouble with the Canton Eagles defense and lost 49-32 at home, Tuesday.
Canton built a 16-9 first quarter lead and held a 35-20 edge after three quarters.
Brownsboro's only double-digit scorer was GeKyle Baker with 11. Bryce Bardin and Hudson Childers each contributed 6 points.
Brownsboro is 18-5, with a 2-2 district record. Canton improved to 23-5 and is 2-1 in district.
The Mabank Panthers dropped a road game to Lindale, 48-39 and are 6-12 overall and 2-2 in district.
Lindale led by one point at halftime and gradually pulled away for the win.
The Bearettes took their first district loss when the Canton Lady Eagles came calling, Tuesday.
The 43-34 win makes Canton 5-0 in district. It was the Bearettes first district loss, dropping them to 4-1. The loss stopped a 9 game Bearette win streak.
Brownsboro visits Cumberland Academy in Tyler at 6:15 p.m., Friday.
The Mabank Lady Panters beat Lindale 40-36 on Tuesday and now stand 15-12 for the season and 3-3 in District.
The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, before the Lady Panthers clamped down in the third quarter, outscoring Lindale, 12-2. Mabank has an open date on Friday.
