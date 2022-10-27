Sports" Chapel Hill romps to win

The Chapel Hill offense delivered as advertised on Thursday, and while Athens had a few big plays of their own, the Bulldogs won 48-28.
Chapel Hill scored with only a minute-and-a half gone on a 29-yard run by its star running back Rickey Stewart. Stewart, who averages more than 150 per game has a combination of power and speed that troubled the Hornets.
Stewart wasn't finished. On the next possession he sped 70 yards for another score, to put Chapel Hill up 14-0, with 7:30 left in the first quarter.
Athens would counter with a quick pass across the middle to Jorien Ray that turned into a race to the end zone, with Ray completing a 62 yard reception and run.
With Athens down 14-7, a Stewart run set up a pass from Demetrius Brisbon to division ! college prospect Tyson Berry with an eight-yard score.
After another Chapel Hill score that widened the Bulldogs' lead to 28-7, Athens struck with a drive that included a long toss from Ty Arroyo to Jaden Crane. Athens trailed at the half 28-14, but the Bulldogs pulled away after the break.
