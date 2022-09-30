Sports: Carthage takes care of Brownsboro

On Veterans, Military, and First Responders night, the weather was great for the Brownsboro and Carthage district game at Bear Stadium. The Bulldogs of Carthage defeated the Brownsboro Bears 69-13.
Bears head coach Lance Connot stated, "Carthage is number one in the state for a reason. We had some bright spots, especially in the second quarter when we matched touchdowns. We showed plenty of fight at the end and look forward to the Bullard game, to start our run at the playoffs."
The first quarter was all big plays by the Bulldogs.The Bears defense would hold for a few plays, then get hit with a home run play. Larandian Dowden ran in the first touchdown from 69 yards out. The score of 6-0, didn’t last long.
After a big pass set up the Bulldogs at the Bears two-yard line. Kydarius Matlock dove in for the touchdown. Omar Medrano made the first of three straight extra points. The score was now 13-0 in favor of Carthage.
The Bulldogs next two touchdowns were passes from Conner Cuff of 63 yards to Kadadriane Bell, and 34 yards to Montrel Hatton. With the extra points added the score rose to 27-0.
The Bulldogs added two touchdowns in the second quarter. Matlock had another rushing touchdown of 11 yards. Also, Tedric Pipkins intercepted a Bear pass and returned it 33 yards for the score. Medrano made both pats, and Carthage led 41-0.
If you thought the Bears were not gonna fight back, we’ll you were wrong. In the final six minutes of the half Brownsboro scored two touchdowns. Jaxyn Rogers hit Gekyle Baker for 30 yards and Dylan Downey for 29 yards to stun the Carthage crowd. Chris Sosa kicked one extra point and the halftime score was narrowed to 41-13.
The second half started just like the first with the Bulldogs using the big play to get inside the Brownsboro ten-yard line. Cuff hit Hatton for six yards and a touchdown and Dowden ran in a four-yard touchdown. Medrano’s kicks ran the score to 55-13.
In an effort to get back in the ballgame the Bears came out passing. Unfortunately for Brownsboro Viencint Cabada, a thorn in the Bears side all night, picked off Rogers for the second pick six of the night. With the extra point kick the score jumped to 62-13.
The Bulldogs final touchdown was a four-yard run by Karladarian Beecham. Medrano’s kick made the score 69-13.
Outstanding players for the Bears defense were Micah Strickland, Justice Allen, Aiden Green, Jordan Stidham, and Jackson Epperson. The Bulldogs had many outstanding players. Leading the charge was Cabada, Cuff, Hatton, Dowden, Matlock, Jakerrian Roquemore, James Morrow, and Deontae Marry.
Halftime was another success for our band, golden girl drill team, twirlers, and flag corp. The cheerleaders did an outstanding job also. Thanks again for our Veterans, Military, and First Responders.
The Bears (2-4;0-2) visit the Bullard Panthers Friday. The Bulldogs (6-0; 2-0) host the Canton Eagles.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Saturday, October 1, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
Sports: Carthage takes care of Brownsboro
- Chris Frederick
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Cross Roads ISD announces Homecoming Court
- Whiskers & Wags Gala rolls out the red carpet
- Cain Center continues to improve
- Dairy Queen of Seven Points to host 20th Auto Show Oct. 1
- Texas sends aid to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
- National ‘One-Hit Wonder Day’ set for Sunday
- Texas death row inmate’s request for stay of execution denied
- Cowboys' Gallup, Giants' Thibodeaux, Ojulari xxxxxxxxx
- Athens Chamber names Business of the Month
- Historic Athens: A variety of Athenians
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.