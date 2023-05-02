Sports: Cards smash Kilgore for doubleheader split

An 11-run fifth inning lifted the Cardinals to a 13-3 win against Kilgore in Region XIV Conference softball doubleheader action Sunday afternoon in Kilgore.
The win gave the Cardinals a split of the twinbill. Kilgore scored an 8-6 win in the first game.
The split moved the Cardinals’ season record to 29-25. They are 10-10 in conference with four key games remaining – all at home.
Next up for the Cardinals is Northeast Texas in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park. Friday will find the Cardinals at home against Navarro in the regular season finale. Action is set to begin at 1 p.m.
GAME 2
Cardinals 13, Kilgore 3
The Cardinals trailed 3-2 going into the fifth inning. It was at that point their bats came alive and put them on their way to a run-rule-shortened game.
The Cardinals had 10 hits, paced by Kaitlyn Corn and Rosemary Rivera with two each. Corn, who had a home run, drove in three runs and Rivera two.
Hannah Pacheco, Abigail Garcia and Ronnie Weststrate also had multiple RBI with two each.
Morgan Brandon picked up the win in the circle in one inning of work. She followed Nicole Stuhr and Weststrate.
The Cardinals did not commit and error.
GAME 1
Kilgore 8, Cardinals 6
Kilgore built a 7-3 lead through five innings and then hung on for the win.
Corn led a nine-hit effort with a 3-for-4 performance. She had two doubles.
Weststrate, pitching in relief of Alessandra Borjas, was tagged with the loss in the circle.
The Cardinals committed five errors.
