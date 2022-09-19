Sports: Cards slip by Tyler

Trinity Valley slipped out of Tyler Rose Stadium with a 28-27 win on Saturday to lift the curtain on conference play.
TVCC trailed much of the game and were on the verge of losing their one-point edge when Tyler lined up to try a 51-yard field goal. A fumbled snap prevented the Apache's kick and gave the Cards the ball in the game's final minute.
Tyler had stretched its lead to 27-14 on a 29-yard touchdown grab by Dontavious Burrows with 12:37 remaining. The Apache celebration had barely simmered down when TVCC's Channing Canada took the kickoff and brought it back 92 yards.
Quincy Thompson was TVCC's big offensive threat for the game, rolling up 122 yards and two scores.
Quarterback Darian Peace hit on 13 of 24 for 168 in the game. His longest toss was for 56 yards to Haymond Drinkard, during an 80-yard TD drive that gave the Cards the one-point edge with 8:13 left.
The defense shut Tyler out the rest of the way.
Coach Sherard Poteete's Cards are 2-1 after the win and 1-0 in conference games.
Navarro continued Northeastern Oklahoma A&M woes with a 38-7 thumping.
The Bulldogs win was fueled by a 129-yard night by T.J. Snowden and an 80-yard touchdown jaunt by quarterback Dane Jentsch.
New Mexico Military stayed unbeaten and picked up their second conference win in a close road contest at Kilgore, 31-24.
The top ranked Broncos fell down by 14 in the first half and only managed 50 yards of total offense.
They flipped the tables in the third quarter to take a 17-14 lead.
A 62-yard touchdown Toby Mausau touchdown pass in the fourth quarter broke a 24-24 tie to give NEO the win. Of NMMI's 240 offensive yards, more than half came on their final two possessions.
Blinn, 3-0, had the night off. They tangle with New Mexico Military Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.