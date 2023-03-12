Sports: Cards, Lady Cards pull off regional double dip

TVCC Cards
The Trinity Valley Community College both went to the final buzzer but came away winners in their Region 14 Tournament championship games Saturday.
The men entered as the fourth seed but maneuvered troubled waters to snatch a 76-74 overtime win over Panaola.
M.J. Leslie had a hot night to help secure the win. Leslie knocked down 5 of 8 three-point shots and finished with a game-high 23 points.
Makhi Dorsey sizzled from off the bench, hitting 8 of 10 from the field, scoring 17. Micah Clark was also in double figures, with 12.
The Cards shot 46.3%, limiting Panola to 40.4%.
TVCC led 36-30 at the half, but the Ponies deadlocked the score at 69-69 at the end of regulation.
The Cards qualified for the NJCAA Mens Basketball, March 20-25 in Hutchison, Kansas
TVCC Lady Cards
The third Lady Cards’ third match with Blinn showed just how evenly matched the teams were, with TVCC coming out on top, 67-65.
Briana Peguero swished two free throws with 9 seconds left to provide the final margin.
Neither team hit a sparking percentage from the field in the defensive struggle. TVCC hit 35.1, while Blinn was 33.9%.
Where the Lady Cards were hot was from the free throw line where they popped 26 of 32. Blinn had the same number of opportunities, but only hit 22.
Abby Cater hit six of 10 from the field and scored 19. Included was a 7 for 7 night from the free throw line. Ashanti Barnes was 4-4 from the field and 6 for six from the charity stripe, finishing with 14.
For Blinn, Tiffany Tullis tallied 23 points to finish as the Lady Bucs’ top scorer.
TVCC caught fire in the third quarter to cut into a 14-point deficit and exit with a one-point edge.
The womens national tournament is March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
This is the first time since 1999, both the Cards and Lady Cards won regional titles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.