Sports: Cards, Lady Cards meet media before national trip

The Trinity Valley Community College Cards and Lady Cards posed for pictures and fielded questions during National Tournament Media Day at Cardinal Gym.
The Cards are seeded 18th in the men’s tournament in Hutchison, Kansas, while the women go to Lubbock as the No. 3 seed.
Cards coach Mark Leslie said there are no days off at the Region 14 tournament, his team won after entering as the 4th seed.
“Each game, that team in front of us, we knew we could win that game,” Leslie said. “All year, we said its up to us. If we do what we do, there’s no game we can’t win”.
Klayton Copeland, a sophomore from Malakoff said he’s enjoyed playing close to home, where his family and friends could see him in action.
Copeland’s eight points were crucial in the Cards 76-74 win over Panola in the regional final. He scored eight points, including six for six at the free throw line. Copeland also pulled five rebounds.
“It was rough, but when the time comes I have to bring that energy and come prepared.”
The Cards open their national bid against Vincennes, Indiana.
Lady Cards
The women’s team was 31-2 on the season and likely to have been picked for the tournament even if they had lost in the regionals. The Lady Cards removed all doubt by beating top seed Blinn, 67-65, in the final.
“A team is nothing but a puzzle,” Coach Precious Ivy said. “This year, we’ve got all the pieces to be successful at the National Tournament.”
The Lady Cards dominated the second half to topple Blinn.
“As you know, defenses win championships – and rebounding,” Ivy said.
Sophomore Makiyah McCollister is making her second trip to the nationals. She said last year’s team was short on numbers, but this year has depth at every position.
“We’re just stronger than last year, playing with 12 instead of seven or eight,” McCollister said. “We gave it our all, but our bodies were tired.”
McCollister said she lends a lot of energy to the Lady Cards effort when she’s on the floor, especially on defense.
“I don’t feel that I have to be much of an offensive threat this year just because we have other people who can score.,” McCollister said.
Khya Hough is a sophomore from Manhattan, New York, said the team members get along real well and blend as a unit.
“As far as going into this national tournament, I think we’re at one of the highest peaks we’ve ever been,” Hough said. “Obviously, there’s still a lot of work to do. I’m confident in the progress that we made and the progress we’re going to continue to make.”
The Lady Cards play the McClennan, Murray State winner at 5 p.m. Friday, March 24.
