Sports: Cards footballers earn post season honors

Congratulations to members of the SWJCFC champion Cardinals selected to the all-conference team.
The Cardinals received two superlative awards. Sherard Poteete was named Coach of the Year and Trent Hudson was selected Most Valuable Player.
The Cardinals also had five players to the first team, seven to the second team and six honorable mentions.
TVCC Ist WR Trent Hudson 1 6'3 185 So
TVCC 1st C Arts Hall 55 6'1 315 RFr
TVCC 1st DL Daniel Williams 69 6 330 So
TVCC 1st DB Channing Canada 5 6'1 185 RFr
TVCC 1st DB Zayteak McGhee 6 5'10 185 So
TVCC 1st K Jake Gaster 3 6 165 So
TVCC 2nd QB Darion Peace 8 6'1 200 RFr
TVCC 2nd TE Gabe Berardi 88 6'6 245 Fr
TVCC 2nd WR Jared Jackson 85 6 185 So
TVCC 2nd OL Cedric Claiborne 72 6'5 300 Rso
TVCC 2nd RB Quincy Thompson 4 5'10 220 Fr
TVCC 2nd LB Joe Snifn 22 6'1 205 RFr
TVCC 2nd LB David Tuihalangingie 21 5'11 190 RFr
TVCC Hon Men OL Coriantumr Godinet 54 6'6 360 RFR
TVCC Hon Men OL Jarret Henry 65 6'6 310 Fr
TVCC Hon Men DL McCoy Casey 11 6'4 260 Fr
TVCC Hon Men DB Rashad Onezime 13 5'11 170 SO
TVCC Hon Men DB Dabari Hawkins 9 6'3 190 So
TVCC Hon Men RET Isaiah Crosby 23 5'10 175 Fr
