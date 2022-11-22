Sports: Cardinals cruise past Strength in Motion

TVCC dominated Strength in Motion on Monday to secure their sixth victory.

 Travis Tapley
The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals rolled to a third straight win Monday night at Cardinal Gym in the TVCC Classic, cruising to a 94-64 win against Strength ‘n Motion.
 
The Cardinals built a 37-30 halftime lead and never looked back in improving to 6-2.
 
 
Quevian Adger led the Cardinals with 21 points. MJ Leslie had 14, including four three-pointers. Micah Clark finished with 13.
 
KJ Pruitt dished out 11 assists for the Cardinals.

