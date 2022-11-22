The Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals rolled to a third straight win Monday night at Cardinal Gym in the TVCC Classic, cruising to a 94-64 win against Strength ‘n Motion.The Cardinals built a 37-30 halftime lead and never looked back in improving to 6-2.Quevian Adger led the Cardinals with 21 points. MJ Leslie had 14, including four three-pointers. Micah Clark finished with 13.KJ Pruitt dished out 11 assists for the Cardinals.
Sports: Cardinals cruise past Strength in Motion
- Benny Rogers
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Police find missing teen
- Officials search for missing teen
- Sports: Henderson County area schools break into basketball
- Atwoods to open in Mabank
- Sports: Harris likes Malakoff in Winnsboro playoff
- Athens ISD delivers holiday blessings
- Athens restaurant offers free Thanksgiving dinner
- Local artist donates work to library auction
- Win a ride in the Express Clydesdales stage coach
- Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.