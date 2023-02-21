Sports: Cardinal softball splits with Vernon

The Cardinals used a 19-hit plate effort in the second game of a road doubleheader Saturday afternoon to salvage a split against Vernon College. The Cardinals were a 19-9 winner in Game 2 after dropping a 5-4 decision in the first game.
The Cardinals are scheduled to see Vernon again Wednesday in a 1/3 p.m. doubleheader at Drumgoole Field at Cain Park.
Krystal Anne Castaneda had four hits, including a double, to lead the Cardinals’ hitting performance.
Haley Matney, Emily Alvarez and Paula Ocrospoma had three hits each. Matney had a triple and Ocrospoma a double.
Kaitlyn Corn had two hits, including a double.
Alessandra Borjas was the winning pitcher. She struck out four in 3.2 innings.
In Game 1, Corn had a triple in an eight-hit Cardinal effort.
The split left the Cardinals 8-6 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.