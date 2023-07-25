Sports: Cardinal coach nominated for Hall of Fame

Former Cardinal head basketball coach Leon Spencer has been announced as a 2024 nominee for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Spencer, for whom the court at Cardinal Gym is named, retired in 2006 as the all-time winning in Texas JUCO basketball history with an 809-492 record.
He was inducted into the Cardinal Hall of Fame in 2008. He is also a member of the NJCAA Hall of Fame.
There are more than 400 who’ve been inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and there is an impressive list of nominees again this year. Among those enshrined are Athens football star and Baylor great Wesley Bradshaw, Hornets basketball standout Buster Brannon, who became an All-Southwest Conference player and later, coach at TCU and Kemp native Buddy Parker who coached the Detroit Lions to the NFL title.
You can become a voting member for the honor at https://membership.tshof.org/secure/cause_pdetails/MTcwNTYx. Voting ends Aug. 17.
