Sports: Canton gets district win over Brownsboro

Bear Stadium was the scene of the district ball game for Brownsboro and Canton. The Eagles picked up their first district win, with a 30-15 victory over the Bears.
Bears Head Coach Lance Connot said,” We struggled at first and then all the penalties shot us in the foot. We will go out this week and find out who really wants to play.“
The first half started off with Canton scoring two quick touchdowns. Chanston Prox scored both with a 72-yard pass from Nathan Parker, and a five-yard run. Kevin Velasquez kicked both extra points and Canton led 14-0.
The Bears came back before the end of the quarter and scored on a 23-yard fabulous catch by Dylan Downey. Jaxyn Rogers threw the touchdown pass and Chris Sosa kicked the extra point. The score was now 14-7 in favor of the Eagles.
The Eagles came right back and scored on a one yard run by Kam Shaw. The extra point was no good. The Eagles lead was now 20-7.
Canton scored one more time before halftime. Collin Campuzano sprinted 47 yards for the touchdown. Velasquez kicked the point after and Canton led 27-7.
The second half was a continuation of the first half. The Eagles drove the ball inside the Brownsboro ten yard line, only to be stopped by the Bears defense. Velasquez proceeded to kick a 25 yard field goal. Canton’s lead rose to 30-7.
In the final minutes of the game, Brownsboro drove the length of the field and scored with 2:22 left. Antrone Campbell ran in from one yard out for the touchdown. Rogers hit Downey for the two-point conversion. The final score was 30-15.
Outstanding players for Canton were the Hudson boys, Abel and Aiden. Also, Prox and Shaw played well on both sides of the ball.
Outstanding players for the Bears were Gekyle Baker blocking, Tanner Ackerman, Bralen Kirkpatrick, and Micah Strickland(interception).
Halftime was a contrast in bands. The Canton Band won State last year in their style. The Brownsboro Blue Pride band got straight ones in their Band Marching contest over the weekend. When you put the Golden Girls in with the military marching prowess of the Brownsboro Band, how can you go wrong. Halftime was really good with two outstanding school groups.
The Bears travel to Rusk next Friday. The Eagles have their bye week.
