Sports Calendar

These are upcoming sports events involving our local high schools and Trinity Valley Community College, through Thursday, Oct. 20

Saturday, Oct. 15

Men's soccer

Coastal Bend at TVCC 2 p.m.

TVCC at Navarro 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Volleyball

Van at Brownsboro 5 p.m.

Mabank at Athens 6 p.m.

Malakoff at Eustace 10 p.m.

Scurry Rosser at Kemp 6 p.m.

Cayuga at Cross Roads 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Women's soccer

Blinn at Trinity Valley 2 p.m.

Men's soccer

Blinn at Trinity Valley 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Volleyball

Lee at Trinity Valley 5 p.m.

