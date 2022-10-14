Sports Calendar
These are upcoming sports events involving our local high schools and Trinity Valley Community College, through Thursday, Oct. 20
Saturday, Oct. 15
Men's soccer
Coastal Bend at TVCC 2 p.m.
TVCC at Navarro 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Volleyball
Van at Brownsboro 5 p.m.
Mabank at Athens 6 p.m.
Malakoff at Eustace 10 p.m.
Scurry Rosser at Kemp 6 p.m.
Cayuga at Cross Roads 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Women's soccer
Blinn at Trinity Valley 2 p.m.
Men's soccer
Blinn at Trinity Valley 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Volleyball
Lee at Trinity Valley 5 p.m.
