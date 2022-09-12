Sports calendar

Events involving Henderson County high schools and Trinity Valley Community College through Friday, Sept. 16.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Volleyball

TVCC at Lee 6 p.m.

Athens at Brownsboro 6 p.m.

Cross Roads at Milford 5 p.m.

Mildred at Eustace 4:30 p.m.

Malakoff at Kemp 6:30 p.m.

Mabank at Cumberland Academy 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Women's soccer

Northeast Texas at TVCC 2 p.m.

Men's soccer

Northeast Texas at TVCC 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept 15

Volleyball

Wharton at TVCC 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Kaufman at Athens 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.

Kemp at Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.

Mabank at Canton 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.

Avalon at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.

Women's soccer

TVCC at Navarro 4:40 p.m.

Volleyball

Van at Athens 4:30 p.m.

Rice at Eustace 4:30 p.m.

Kemp at Mildred 4:30 p.m.

Malakoff at Blooming Grove 4:30 p.m.

Mabank at Kemp 4:30 p.m.

