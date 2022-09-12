Sports Calendar
Events involving Henderson County high schools and Trinity Valley Community College through Friday, Sept. 16.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Volleyball
TVCC at Lee 6 p.m.
Athens at Brownsboro 6 p.m.
Cross Roads at Milford 5 p.m.
Mildred at Eustace 4:30 p.m.
Malakoff at Kemp 6:30 p.m.
Mabank at Cumberland Academy 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Women's soccer
Northeast Texas at TVCC 2 p.m.
Men's soccer
Northeast Texas at TVCC 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept 15
Volleyball
Wharton at TVCC 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Kaufman at Athens 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Brownsboro 7:30 p.m.
Kemp at Grand Saline 7:30 p.m.
Mabank at Canton 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Malakoff 7:30 p.m.
Avalon at Trinidad 7:30 p.m.
Women's soccer
TVCC at Navarro 4:40 p.m.
Volleyball
Van at Athens 4:30 p.m.
Rice at Eustace 4:30 p.m.
Kemp at Mildred 4:30 p.m.
Malakoff at Blooming Grove 4:30 p.m.
Mabank at Kemp 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.