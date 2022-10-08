Sports: Bullard beats Brownsboro at 00:00

Bullard Beats Brownsboro At 00:00
Bullard was the setting for Friday Night, and Texas High School Football. The Panthers of Bullard beat Brownsboro to win homecoming by a score of 35-34.
The first two quarters were marred by mistakes. The Bears, Braden Kirkpatrick, recovered the opening kickoff, and in five plays Brownsboro was in the end zone. Antrone Campbell ran in the touchdown from the five yard line. Chris Sosa kicked the extra point, and the score was quickly 7-0, Brownsboro.
After stopping Bullard with only one first down, the Bears marched it 70 yards downfield for their second touchdown. Jaxyn Rogers made up most of the yardage on passes to Campbell and Dylan Downey. Campbell ran in the fourth and one play to extend the Brownsboro lead. Sosa’s kick made it 14-0.
Bullard reached in their bag of trickery to score on the Bears. Ayden Barrett threw a backwards pass to Crew Bowman, who in turn threw it back to Barrett, and 55 yards later, the Panthers were in the end zone. After the pat by CJ Baker, the Bears lead was only 14-7.
After defensive stands by both teams and dropped interceptions, the Panthers mounted two drives before halftime. Barrett passed to Jachin Salas for a 14 yard touchdown. Baker’s kick was good and the score was tied 14-14.
Then the Panthers took advantage of a rushed punt and scored again. Quasy Warren scored from the one yard line. Baker’s kick made the score at halftime 21-14.
In the second half the Bears took the short kickoff to the Bullard 28 yard line. Rogers then passed for a 28 yard touchdown to Downey. Sosa kicked the extra point and the score was tied 21-21.
After being pinned on their one yard line, the Bears went 99 yards for their second touchdown of the half. An acrobatic catch by Downey spurred on Rogers to score on a six yard run. Sosa kicked the pat and Brownsboro led 28-21.
After Barrett got knocked out of the game, backup Bullard quarterback Crew Bowman hit a wide open Salas for a 55 yard touchdown pass. Baker made the extra point and the game was tied 28-28.
A fake punt on the first play of the fourth quarter set up Brownsboro with their third touchdown of the second half. Offensive lineman Ryan Magrill rambled 25 yards on the fake punt, bulling over multiple Panthers in his way. Baker calmly laid the pass out to Gekyle Baker, who outjumped the Bullard defender for the 28 yard touchdown. The score was now 34-28.
After stopping the Panthers, the Bears were running out the clock, using up six minutes of the quarter. The Bullard all everything linebacker, Mickey Ray stripped the ball and recovered it for Bullard.
The Bears defense rose to the occasion and forced another punt. Downey ran it all the way back, but a flag was thrown, nullifying the return. The Bears were now gonna try and run out the final four minutes. Not to be outdone, Bullard stopped the Bears and attempted a final drive for victory with two minutes left.
The Panthers drove the ball all the way to the Brownsboro ten yard line, with multiple controversial calls. Bowman hit Clifford Douglass for the touchdown pass with 00:00 left on the clock and tied the score 34-34. Baker stepped up and kicked a perfect extra point and Bullard had won one of the strangest ending games in history, 35-34. Both Bullard and Brownsboro played their hearts out. It’s a shame anyone lost this game.
Outstanding players for the Panthers were Bowman, Barrett, Salas, Warren, Logan Smith, and Ray, the most outstanding defensive player on the field. The Bears were led by Rogers, Campbell, Downey, Levi Oliver, Tanner Ackerman, Javarius Bell, Beau Hardin, Jackson Epperson, and in his first action of the season, Jaxon Carnahan was a force.
Halftime was another great show by both schools. Brownsboro won the regulation period and Bullard shined in the overtime. The halftime lasted close to 45 minutes. It was enjoyable though. Next week the Panthers travel to Canton, while the Bears have their bye week in this seven team district.
