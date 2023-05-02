Sports> Brownsboro wins to secure second seed

Brownsboro and Van gathered at historic Mike Carter field in Tyler on Saturday to decide baseball playoff positions, with the Bears coming out on top, 5-1.
It took a while for the bats to come alive on what began as a chilly afternoon, but became more amenable for baseball as the day went along.
Ross Hendricks solo home run in the top of the fourth gave Van a 1-0 lead. Brownsboro struck for five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The win gives Brownsboro the second spot in the playoffs from 16-4A. Brownsboro finished 7-3 in district play, tied with Van behind District champ Lindale.
Brownsboro plays a best of three in the Bi-District round against North Lamar. The series starts Friday at 7 p.m at Creekview High School in Carrollton. Game 2 is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, with game 3 to follow if needed.
The Bears and Vandals both lost their regular season finale on Friday to make the extra game necessary.
Lindale beat Van 4-2 with three runs in the fifth. Brownsboro was upset by Chapel Hill, 3-2, behind two runs in the sixth to break up a solid pitching performance by Ty Vasquez. Jackson Epperson had two of the four hits off Ethan Mendez.
Van plays Liberty-Eylau in bi-district, with the first game scheduled for Thursday.
