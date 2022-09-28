Sports: Brownsboro to host top ranked Carthage

The Carthage Bulldogs have been neither a friendly host, nor amiable visitor in the 2022 season. They come to Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday trying to stack another win on their 5-0 record and maintain their No. 1 ranking in Class-4A Division 2.
The Bullard Panthers did something in their 56-7 loss to Carthage, last week, that the Bulldogs’ previous two opponents couldn't accomplish. They scored against the snarling Bulldog defense.
Carthage led 42-0 at halftime, continuing their devastation of every opponent in the opening two quarters. Through five weeks, Carthage has outscored the opposition 171-0 in the first half.
Carthage has been on a roll for so long, you might think they've always sat near the top of East Texas teams, but that's really a fairly recent phenomenon. The Bulldogs started their remarkable string of successful seasons when coach Scott Surratt took over in 2007. His teams have won 194 and lost 29 in the 15 years since he came from Texarkana. They've never missed the playoffs during his run.
Surratt's first team posted a 9-3 record, before the Bulldogs claimed state titles the next two seasons with spotless 16-0 records.
Coming into this season, Carthage had lost only two games over five seasons. After a perfect mark in 2017, they finished 14-1 the following year. The Bulldogs were back in the throne room in 2019, then capped a perfect 2020 with a 70-17 thrashing of Gilmer. Last year's team was unbeaten until they took a rare early playoff exit against China Spring on Thanksgiving weekend.
According to texashighschoolfootballhistory.com, the school had an all-time record of 661-366-7 coming into 2022, which includes 85 playoff wins. Coach Everett Sleepy Reynolds took them to the Championship game in 1991, where they completed a 15-1 season, with a 35-16 loss to A&M Consolidated in the Class 4A final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.