The Brownsboro Bearettes made it three wins in a row on Wednesday by blowing out Chapel Hill 14-2.
Brownsboro brrought out the bats early, scoring three in the first inning and four in the second. They took a 9-1 lead into the fifth, where they scored five more runs to wrap up the games against the struggling Lady Dogs.
Brownsboro is headed to the playoffs, along with District 16-4A leader Van, Athens and Lindale. Playoffs will begin next week.
The Bearettes were scheduled to play Troup in a non-district game on Friday.
Two area softball games were set for Saturday. Malakoff and Mildred square of at 12:30 p.m. The 9-0 Tigers go on the road against a strong Mildred team they beat 10-2 on April 4, for the Eagles’ only district loss.
Another Saturday game features Kerens and Cross Roads. Cross Roads has already locked up a playoff spot.
