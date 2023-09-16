SportsL Brownsboro slips by Spring Hill
File photo 
The Brownsboro Bears saw their undefeated non-district record nearly fall to a fired up 
Spring Hill Panther team  Friday night. 
The Bears eked out a, 29-28 w  Brownsboro Coach Lance Connot said,” We sure struggled 
finishing drives tonight, but the last two sure were nice.
 We love being 4-0, but we are actually 0-0, and now start getting ready for Van. “
    Outstanding players for the Panthers were Arshvir Singh,Dwaylon Richardson, Trevor Allen, 
Hayden Congdon, Carson Tidwell, Jesse Ogden, and Julius Hawkins. For the Bears, 
Bryson Kirby, Jack Anderson, Jaxon Carnahan, Tanner Ackerman, Adam Thompson, 
Dylan Downey, Gekyle Baker, Antrone Campbell, Carson Montgomery , and many more Bears. 
    In the first half the Bears stopped the Panthers on their first possession, three and out. 
Brownsboro proceeded to use all but one minute of the first quarter, to drive the ball to the 
Spring Hill two yard line, first and goal. The Panthers defense bowed their neck and kept 
the Bears out of the end zone.
    The Brownsboro defense gave up one first down to start the second quarter, but stiffened 
up and forced another punt. After a 50 yard completion from Thompson to Baker, Campbell 
finished off the final six yards. The Bears Bralen Kirkpatrick kicked the extra point following 
the touchdown, and Brownsboro led 7-0. 
    Following another Brownsboro defensive stop, the Bears took it right down the field, 
passing and running, to score their second touchdown. Campbell again bulled his way to 
the end zone, from five yards out. Kirkpatrick’s kick made the score 14-0. 
    Give credit to the Panthers on persevering one time before half.  After being shut down 
for the whole half, Allen broke off a 75 yard run for the touchdown. Jorge Jacquez kicked the 
extra point, and Spring Hill had narrowed the Bears lead to 14-7. Brownsboro had to feel like 
they left a couple of scores on the field, but both teams are getting after it, and playing hard. 
    The score at halftime was 14-7. As happens at Brownsboro ballgames, the Blue & Gold 
band put on an outstanding performance. The Golden Girls really did great. Also, the 
Spring Hill halftime performance was top notch. 
    The second half started with the Bears driving deep in Panther territory, only to get 
stopped on fourth down. The Panthers completed a long pass, then Hawkins broke through 
for a 31 yard touchdown. Jacquez kicked his second extra point to tie the score at 14-14. 
    The Bears started the fourth quarter with a big 20 yard pass play from Thompson to 
Beau Hardin to give the Bears another first and goal. Spring Hill again was up to the task , 
and denied Brownsboro the end zone. On two long runs, the Panthers had it first and goal. 
After two short runs by Hawkins, Spring Hill had their touchdown. The kick by Jacquez gave 
the Panthers their first lead 21-14. 
    After converting multiple third down opportunities, the Bears made a tremendous effort to 
tie the score. With 5:15 left to go in regulation, Campbell scored his third touchdown of the 
night, from 21 yards out. Kirkpatrick made the point after, and we had another tie game,  
21-21. 
    The next drive by the Panthers started inside the Panthers 20 yard line. A completed pass 
and a couple of runs had the Panthers knocking on the door, inside the Brownsboro 25 yard 
line. However, the Bears gave Spring Hill a little pay back and turned it over on downs. 
    With 33 seconds to go, the Panthers caused an interception, and had the ball again inside 
Bear territory. The Panthers had the ball at the Brownsboro 28 yard line and 1.4 seconds to 
go. A sack by Hardin for the Bears, sent this game to overtime. 
     The Bears won the flip and elected to go on defense first. Spring Hill again got the ball 
inside the Bears ten yard line. Allen took it in from the six yard line. Jacquez added the extra 
point and Spring Hill led 28-21. The Bears came right back and Thompson hit Baker for 18 
yards in the corner of the end zone. With the score 28-27 the Bears went for the two point 
conversion and the win. Brownsboro snuck ,freshman Reagan Ford out of the backfield and 
Thompson hit him for two points and the win. The final score ended up 29-28, Brownsboro. 
Both teams gave it all on the field. 
      Brownsboro starts district Friday at home against their biggest rivals, the Van Vandals. 
Spring Hill hosts Grace Community for their last non-district game.

