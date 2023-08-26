Sports: Brownsboro slips by Athens

With the temperature in triple digits, the Brownsboro Bears nudged by the Athens Hornets 29-28,
to win the Highway 31 Shootout. ”With this being an emotional game, with all the players knowing each other, I was so proud of how our
players controlled their emotion,” Bears Coach Lance Connot said. “Got behind, but knew what they had to do. About going for the two point conversion; when you have a couple of studs, you let them decide the game. A great team victory” In the first quarter, Dylan Downey threw a halfback pass to a wide open Gekyle Baker, for 41-yard touchdown.
Bralen Kirkpatrick nailed the extra point and a 7-0 Bears lead. The Hornets took it down the field and scored two touchdowns towards the end of the quarter.
Jaxson Stiles hit Jorien Ray on a 14 yard pass. Ray scored again on a nifty 41 yard run. Nico Castaneda
made both kicks. Athens now led 14-7. The second quarter had only one score. The Bears Antrone Campbell barreled into the end zone from
the 5-yard-line. Kirkpatrick kicked the extra point to make the halftime score 14-14. Both teams moved the ball, but the defenses stiffened up when needed. In the third quarter both teams had their chances. However, the Bears scored once and had one
touchdown called back. Beau Hardin made his first reception a big one. Adam Thompson passed 11 yards
to Hardin for a Brownsboro touchdown. Kirkpatrick made the extra point and the Bears led 21-14. The final quarter started with the Hornets inside the Brownsboro five yard line. David Richardson dove in
the final one yard. Castaneda’s extra point tied the score at 21-21. On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets recovered the kickoff on the Bears 19 yard line, but were called for an
illegal formation and kicked over. Eventually they stopped the Bears on a fourth and one. The Hornets pulled off a double reverse pass and took it deep in Brownsboro territory. After a big gain
from Richardson, Athens moved inside the Bears five yard line. Stiles ran in the touchdown from the four yard line. Castaneda made his fourth point after, to make the score 28-21, Athens. The final drive for the Bears started with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The big play
was fourth and five from the Hornets 35 yard line. Athens lined up offsides and the Bears had first and ten
from the 30. After going to the 15, then the seven, Downey took it in for the touchdown. Going for the win, the
Bears went for the two point conversion. Downey to Baker and the Bears win 29-28. Brownsboro will travel to Fairfield next Friday. While the Hornets play Waxahachie Life at home.
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 and heat index values up to 113. * WHERE...Portions Central and East Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Sunday, August 27, 2023. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
Sports: Brownsboro slips by Athens
- Chris Frederick correspondent
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Nettie’s closed, pizza place to open
- Sports: Malakoff quick out of chute
- Sports: Brownsboro slips by Athens
- Sports: TVCC football opens with Snow
- Sports: Athens and Brownsboro renew Highway 31 rivalry
- Sports: Harris ratings show tough foes for locals
- TVCC Awards Staff and Faculty Certificates of Excellence
- Jud’s holds ribbon cutting
- Henderson County under burn ban
- Lee puts talents to use on AISD board
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.