Sports: Brownsboro slips by Athens

Brownsboro quarterback Adam Thompson looks over the Athens defense in the Bears' one-point home win, Friday.

 Rich Flowers 
With the temperature in triple digits, the Brownsboro Bears nudged by the Athens Hornets 29-28,
 to win the Highway 31 Shootout. With this being an emotional game, with all the players knowing each other, I was so proud of how our
 players controlled their emotion,” Bears Coach Lance Connot said. “Got behind, but knew what they had to do. About going for the two point conversion; when you have a couple of studs, you let them decide the game. A great team victory”
In the first quarter, Dylan Downey threw a halfback pass to a wide open Gekyle Baker, for 41-yard touchdown. 
Bralen Kirkpatrick nailed the extra point and a 7-0 Bears lead. 
     The Hornets took it down the field and scored two touchdowns towards the end of the quarter.
 Jaxson Stiles hit Jorien Ray on a 14 yard pass. Ray scored again on a nifty 41 yard run. Nico Castaneda
 made both kicks. Athens now led 14-7. 
     The second quarter had only one score. The Bears Antrone Campbell barreled into the end zone from
 the 5-yard-line. Kirkpatrick kicked the extra point to make the halftime score 14-14. Both teams moved the ball, but the defenses stiffened up when 
needed. 
     In the third quarter both teams had their chances. However, the Bears scored once and had one
 touchdown called back. Beau Hardin made his first reception a big one. Adam Thompson passed 11 yards
 to Hardin for a Brownsboro touchdown. Kirkpatrick made the extra point and the Bears led 21-14. 
     The final quarter started with the Hornets inside the Brownsboro five yard line. David Richardson dove in
 the final one yard. Castaneda’s extra point tied the score at 21-21. 
     On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets recovered the kickoff on the Bears 19 yard line, but were called for an
 illegal formation and kicked over. Eventually they stopped the Bears on a fourth and one. 
     The Hornets pulled off a double reverse pass and took it deep in Brownsboro territory. After a big gain
 from Richardson, Athens moved inside the Bears five yard line. Stiles ran in the touchdown from the four yard line. Castaneda made his fourth point after, to make the score 28-21, Athens. 
     The final drive for the Bears started with less than four minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The big play
 was fourth and five from the Hornets 35 yard line. Athens lined up offsides and the Bears had first and ten
 from the 30. After going to the 15, then the seven, Downey took it in for the touchdown. Going for the win, the
 Bears went for the two point conversion. Downey to Baker and the Bears win 29-28. 
     Brownsboro will travel to Fairfield next Friday. While the Hornets play Waxahachie Life at home.

