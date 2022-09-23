Sports: Brownsboro shares district lead after three games

The Brownsboro Bearettes were locked in a three-way tie for the District 16-4A lead with Canton and Van through games played Sept. 20.
The trio are 3-0 om District and hold excellent season records. Canton was 21-7, overall, Van stood at 19-9 and Brownsboro was 18-5.
On Tuesday, Brownsboro scored a home victory over Lindale, 3-1. The Bearettes and Lady Eagles split the first two sets, before Brownsboro took the final two by the narrowest of margins, 27-25 and 25-23.
Brownsboro is coached by Anna Cleere, who graduated in 2013.
Mabank is now 1-3 in District after they were swept by Van. Athens fell in straight sets to the other co-leader, Canton.
In 3A-District 18, Eustace and Malakoff are perched right behind the leader, Scurry Rosser, 4-0, who remained unbeaten through Tuesday.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Malakoff, 3-1, while Eustace picked up a 3-1 win over Palmer. Eustace lost the first set in overtime, 28-26. They swept the next three, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-22.
Eustace has the best record for the season among the district teams, 14-8. Malakoff has an 18-11 mark.
Kemp came out on top in a five set thriller against Blooming Grove. The Lady Yellowjackets trailed two sets to one, but one the fourth 26-24 and took the fifth, 15-12. Kemp improved to 1-3 in district.
Cross Roads and Trinidad have not started district play yet. The two schools met Saturday, Sept. 17 in Cross Roads, with the home team LadyCats sweeping, 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.