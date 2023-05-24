Sports: Brownsboro season ends with tight losses

Brownsboro battled from behind twice against Liberty-Eylau, but lost both games of their regional quarterfinal playoff series on a late run by the Leopards.
The Bears fell in the first game Friday by a 3-2 count, then 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.
The first game, played in Winnsboro, saw the Bears score in the bottom of the sixth to forge a 2-2 tie, only to have Liberty-Eylau pull it out in the final frame with a two out line drive single up the middle.
Ty Vasquez pitched well for the Bears and allowed only one earned run and four hits.
Brownsboro was limited to five hits, two from Lincoln Burton.
The Saturday game, played in Marshall, began with the Leopards scoring two in the first inning and another pair in the second. The score was 5-1 in the sixth before Brownsboro rallied to get back into the game, falling just short of forcing a third game.
The Bears season ends with a 23-9 record. They had playoff wins over North Lamar and Farmersville.
This is the second consecutive year the Bears were eliminated from the playoffs by the Leopards. Last year, the Bears lost 5-4 and 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.