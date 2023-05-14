Sports: Brownsboro rolls into regionals

The Brownsboro Bears emerged from a one-game, winner-take-all, area baseball playoff with a win over Farmersville, Friday to advance to the regional round.
The Bears’ 5-3 win gives them a 23-7 record and ends the Farmers’ year at 24-5.
The first game of the Class 4A Region 2, regional between Brownsboro and Liberty Eylau will be played in Winnsboro at 6 p.m., Friday. After that, they switch to Marshall, with the first pitch of Game 2 at 2 p.m., Saturday. If a third game is needed, they’ll play it immediately after the second game.
The Liberty Eylau Leopards finished second in District 15-4A and hold a 17-6 record after taking two games of a three-game set with Canton. Brownsbro entered the playoffs as second seed from 16-4A.
LE pounded out an easy 11-1 win in the first game with Canton but lost a tense 3-2 battle with the Eagles in Game 2. The finale was a wild 19-15 affair.
Lindale, winner of District 16-4A is still alive after sweeping Nevada Community, 6-1 and 10-0. They advance to a series with Pleasant Grove.
