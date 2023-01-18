Sports: Brownsboro notches district win in Tyler

The Brownsboro Bears raced by Cumberland Academy on Friday to move their district record above the .500 mark.
The Bears jumped to an 18-7 first quarter lead, then recorded one of their highest scoring periods of the season in the second, pouring in 25 points. They led 61 to 29 entering the fourth.
The Bears were paced by Bryce Barden who poured in 18. Also in double figures were Tanner Ballard, 12, Gekyle Baker, 11 and Aiden Green, 10. Jacob Hopson added 9, while Peyton Wood scored 7.
Barden hit twice from three-point range.
The win gave Brownsboro a 19-5 record, with a 3-2 district mark. The Bears are back in action at home against Tyler Heat at 5 p.m., Tuesday.
The Bearettes also notched a win over Cumberland. Brownboro 59-19 margin improved them to 6-1 in district. That, coupled with Van's 45-42 win over Canton created a three-way tie for first in 16-4A with Van, Canton and Brownsboro at the top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.