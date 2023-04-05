Sports: Brownsboro, Malakoff girls earn all-state

The honors keep coming for Brownsboro Bearette Khyra Garrett. Based on her showing in the 2023 hoops season,
Garrett has landed a spot on the Texas Girls Basketball Coaches 4-A All-State Team. Only 25 girls from around the state are selected in each class.
Garrett, who wears No. 2, was a member of the 2022 State Championship Team and helped the Bearettes into the playoff this year. She was named District 16-4A Offensive Player of the Year, while her sister and Brownsboro teammate Kayla Garrett was defensive player of the year.
Khyra Garrett is an All-District Volleyball player and a two-time state qualifier in the high jump.
Malakoff sophomore Hillary Dawson was picked for the Class 3A team. Dawson was a force for Malakoff. In one game against Frankston, she scored 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Other nearby 2A all-state players include Cayuga senior Graci Satteerfield and in 3A, Fairfield seniors Shadasia and McKinna Brackens.
Four players off the Martins Mill team that came withing a bucket of defeating eventual state champion Lipan and advancing to the state final made the 2A team.
Lady Mustangs named are Mattie Burns, senior, Mattie Dollar, soph., Kate Linsey, junior, and Zoey Vernick, senior.
