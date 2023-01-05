Sports: Brownsboro beats Mabank in district play

Brownsboro closed with a strong fourth quarter and picked up a home boys basketball win over Mabank Tuesday.
The Bears surged to a 14-6 first quarter lead, only to see it cut to a point, 28-27 at halftime. The two teams entered the fourth quarter tied, before the Bears’ defense took over.
Gekyle Baker led Brownsboro with 19 points, while Hudson Childers hit for 13. Almost all of Childers points came on four three-point shots. Bryce Bardin was also in double figures with 11.
Luke Carter also had four three-pointers for Mabank and led the Panthers with a 15-point performance. Eli Pyle added 15.
After the win, Brownsboro is 17-4 on the season and 1-1 in district. Mabank is also 1-1 in district.
The next outing for the Bears is at Athens at 7 p.m., Friday.
Athens scored a resounding win over Cumberland Academy, Tuesday, 81-42. Coach Clifford Thompson’s Hornets are 14-7 on the season and 2-0 in district, with wins over Cumberland and Canton.
In Class 3A Malakoff scored a 43-39 win over Blooming Grove. Eustace stopped Rice. 38-31.
Malakoff visits Eustace, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
In girls play, Brownsboro ran their winning streak to six with a low-scoring win over Mabank. The Bearettes stopped the visitors, 24-18. Mabank is 2-2 in district, while Brownsboro is 3-0.
The Athens Lady Hornets picked up a district win over Cumberland Academy, 47-21. The Hornets are now 1-2 in district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.