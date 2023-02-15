Sports: Brownsboro Bears slap Van in finale

Brownsboro coach Brent Smith's Bears ended district play on a winning note and prepare for the playoffs.

 File photo

The Brownsboro Bears seniors made their final home appearance a good one, taking down Van 59-42 on Tuesday.

The Bears opened with a 16-13 first quarter edge and stretched it to 28-19 at halftime. The Bears remained consistent in the second half and outscored the Vandals 18-12 in the final period.

Brownsboro got balanced scoring from Jacob Hopson with 13 points, Bryce Bardin, 12, and Keaton Delaney, 11. Delaney had two three-point shots. None of the visitors hit double figures.

The win gives the Bears a final district mark of 8-4 and 25-7 for the season. Canton and Athens ended district 9-3, so Brownsboro will enter the playoffs as the third place representative.

Back to back losses to Canton and Athens denied the Bears a share of the lead. Coach Brent Smith’s Bears bounced back to end the season with wins over Cumberland and Van.

Scorers for Brownsboro -  Jacob Hopson - 13  Bryce Bardin - 12  Keaton Delaney - 11  Aiden Green - 8  Tanner Ballard - 6  Landon Hayter - 4   Hudson Childers - 3   Peyton Wood - 2  

Kemp Yellowjackets

Kemp lost to Eustace, 49-46, Tuesday, but heads into the playoffs as the third seed from 18-3A.

Kemp won 20 games in the regular season and was 9-5 in district. They had won three straight before being upset on their home floor in the finale.

LaPoynor Flyers

The LaPoynor boys completed a perfect 10-0 District 19-2A slate with a 60-55 win over Frankston. The Flyers are 27-7 on the season. Martins Mill will go into the playoffs as the second place team, while Frankston is third.

The UIL window for the boys Bi-District round fames is Monday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday Feb. 21.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you