Sports: Brownsboro Bears slap Van in finale

The Brownsboro Bears seniors made their final home appearance a good one, taking down Van 59-42 on Tuesday.
The Bears opened with a 16-13 first quarter edge and stretched it to 28-19 at halftime. The Bears remained consistent in the second half and outscored the Vandals 18-12 in the final period.
Brownsboro got balanced scoring from Jacob Hopson with 13 points, Bryce Bardin, 12, and Keaton Delaney, 11. Delaney had two three-point shots. None of the visitors hit double figures.
The win gives the Bears a final district mark of 8-4 and 25-7 for the season. Canton and Athens ended district 9-3, so Brownsboro will enter the playoffs as the third place representative.
Back to back losses to Canton and Athens denied the Bears a share of the lead. Coach Brent Smith’s Bears bounced back to end the season with wins over Cumberland and Van.
Scorers for Brownsboro - Jacob Hopson - 13 Bryce Bardin - 12 Keaton Delaney - 11 Aiden Green - 8 Tanner Ballard - 6 Landon Hayter - 4 Hudson Childers - 3 Peyton Wood - 2
Kemp Yellowjackets
Kemp lost to Eustace, 49-46, Tuesday, but heads into the playoffs as the third seed from 18-3A.
Kemp won 20 games in the regular season and was 9-5 in district. They had won three straight before being upset on their home floor in the finale.
LaPoynor Flyers
The LaPoynor boys completed a perfect 10-0 District 19-2A slate with a 60-55 win over Frankston. The Flyers are 27-7 on the season. Martins Mill will go into the playoffs as the second place team, while Frankston is third.
The UIL window for the boys Bi-District round fames is Monday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday Feb. 21.
