Sports: Brownsboro Bearettes win bi-district

The Brownsboro Bearettes started their 2023 playoff run, with a 55-41 victory over the Paris Lady Cats, Monday in Caddo Mills.
The defending State Champions got the usual outstanding play from the twins, Khayla and Khyra Garrett. Tiykeah McKenzie, Michelle Lewis, Bradie Cooper, and Natalee Smith all made great contributions to the victory.
Head Coach Jeremy Durham said, “I’m so proud of our young ladies. They’ve had that target on their back all year, after our success last year. They have logged a ton of minutes this year, but never backed down from any challenge. We beat some outstanding talent tonight. “
In the first half, the Bearettes were very consistent, scoring 14 points each quarter. Led by the Garrett twins with 20 points, between them, and 6 points for McKenzie, the Bearettes led 28-23 at halftime. Keshanti Gordon kept Paris in the game with 17 of the Lady Cats 23 points. Lewis and the twins led Brownsboro in rebounding, and Cooper and McKenzie both had multiple assists.
In the second half, the Bearettes continued their consistent play with 27 points and a hard earned 55-41 victory. As in the first half Gordon kept the Lady Cats in the game. She scored 29 points and Asia Johnson had 8 points and 14 rebounds.
Main stats from this game for the Bearettes were Khayla with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 7 steals, and 2 assists.
Khyra had 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and an assist. McKenzie scored 14 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals, and 4 assists. Lewis scored 4 points and had 9 rebounds. Cooper scored 2 points but dished out 5 assists. Another key was Brownsboro only had 9 turnovers, compared to 23 for Paris.
The score by quarters
Bearettes. 14. 14. 10. 17. 55
Lady Cats. 11. 12. 7. 11. 41
The Lady Cats (14-17) season is over, while the Bearettes (23-7) will play Lincoln of Dallas later this week.
