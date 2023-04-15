Sports: Brownsboro, Athens and Mabank score at District meet

Henderson County area Class 4-A schools went to Lindale on Thursday and brought back several medals from the District 16 track meet.
In the girls division, Mabank finished third, behind Canton and Lindale, Brownsboro fifth and Athens sixth.
It was a good meet for the Garrett sisters of Brownsboro. Khayla was first in the long jump, while Khyra finished on top in the triple jump.
Khyra and Khayla also placed second and third in the high jump.
Athens’ highlight was a second place showing in the 4x100 relay, with Justine Chancellor, Taneja Chancellor, AlizjahDavis and Kiara Fossis bringing home the silver.
Mabank’s Trista Etheridge scored a first place in the 800 meter run.
Liberty Munden had Mabank’s other first place finish, winning the shot put.
Brownsboro scored a third place finish in the boys division, behind Canton and Lindale. Athens was fifth and Mabank, seventh.
Micah Strickland struck gold for Brownsboro in the triple jump.
The Bears also took first in the 4x200 relay. Brownsboro entered Gekyle Baker, Vincent Chancellor, Dylan Downey and Michah Strickland in the race.
Athens got two second place finishes from long-distance man, Hardy Swann, in the 1600 and 3200 meters.
