Sports: BIg 12 bolsters ranks while Pac 12 suffers

Those who said the Big 12’s pulse was weak a couple of years ago after Texas and Oklahoma announced their plans to split for the Southeast Conference have to be amazed by recent events.
A mass exodus has led to a seismic shift in the Pac-12 Conference. The “Conference of Champions” suffered what could be crushing blows after five schools announced defections from the league within hours of each other. Oregon and Washington were the first to go, heading to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah then announced plans to leave for the Big 12. The losses leave the Pac-12 with four schools and an uncertain future. The conference that has won more national championships than any other may be left with its storied history and nothing else.
Meanwhile, the Big 12, with an abundance of schools is reported to be considering returning to two divisions. One scenario sees Arizona, Baylor, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah int the West while the other Texas team, Houston, toils in the East.
