Sports: Bears win on late drive

On another hot, Friday night, the Brownsboro Bears got after the Fairfield Eagles to the tune of 34-27. “ We struggled a little, but Fairfield has a pretty good team. For the second week we showed that never say die attitude. I’m proud of how we compete“, stated Bears Head Coach Lance Connot.
Beau Hardin, Dylan Downey, Tanner Ackerman, Jaxon Carnahan, Brennan Kirkpatrick, Adam Thompson, Carson Montgomery, Dominic Davis, Brady Hudler, Caiden Haldeman, and many more Bears had an outstanding night. For the Eagles, Cameron Cockerell, River Bonds, Dylon McGowan, and Jason Brackens stood out. In fact Brackens seemed to be in on most of the Eagle tackles.
The first quarter started with the Bears electing to receive. After making two first downs, the Bears took a botched snap and turned it into six points. Thompson kept his composure and found Baker in the flat. After a great block by Downey, Baker traveled 54 yards untouched for the touchdown. The extra point was no good, but the Bears led 6-0.
The second quarter started with a bang. Thompson hit Davis on a slant pattern for 86 yards and a touchdown. Kirkpatrick kicked the extra point. Brownsboro now led 13-0. The Eagles were driving, but Micah Strickland stepped in front of a pass inside the ten yard line, and returned it 33 yards. However, Rowdy Hand returned the favor and put Fairfield on the Bears 40 yard line with an interception of his own.
After some great secondary play by Brownsboro, a mishap occurred at the 15 yard line. Cockerell hit Eli Castillo for a 33 yard touchdown pass. Castillo kicked the extra point. The Bears lead was now only 13-7.
The Bears spent four of the final five minutes of the half driving for their third touchdown. Riding the running of Antrone Campbell and Strickland, they ran the ball all the way to the Eagles one yard line. Thompson bulled his way over the goal line. Kirkpatrick’s kick made the score 20-7.
The score at halftime was 20-7, in favor of Brownsboro. The Brownsboro Award winning band, along with the Golden Girls put on an outstanding performance during halftime.
In the third quarter the Eagles took the kickoff and drove 55 yards in 4:30. Running and passing, Fairfield took it to the six yard line, where Evan Chavers scored the touchdown. Castillo’s kick was good, and the Eagles were back in the game behind 20-14.
The Bears only took 1:04 to answer the challenge. Baker was 15 yards behind the secondary, when Thompson spotted him. 52 yards and Brownsboro had their fourth touchdown. Kirkpatrick made the extra point. The Bears now led 27-14. In one play, the Eagles scored on a 57 yard pass from Cockerell to Cameron Daniels. Castillo’s extra point narrowed the score to 27-21.
The start of the fourth quarter and the end of the third quarter saw both teams find their defenses. Five punts highlighted this portion of the game. Turnovers had cost the Bears a couple of touchdowns earlier. But with seven minutes to go, Fairfield caused a fumble in Brownsboro territory. This definitely slowed the Bears momentum.
Riding the running of Chavers, the Eagles took the ball to the one yard line with 5:11 showing on the clock. Chavers scored the touchdown, but the Bears blocked the extra point. Ladies and gentlemen, we now had a tie game, 27-27.
Behind the passing of Thompson, and the receiving of Baker, the Bears took the ball the length of the field to take the lead. Thompson barreled in the final two yards. Kirkpatrick made the extra point, and Brownsboro regained the lead 34-27.
With 2:48 remaining in the fourth quarter, Fairfield made a big push to score themselves. The Bears defense rose to the occasion and stopped the Eagles final drive, with a tremendous interception by Downey. Bears win 34-27.
The Bears host the Mabank Panthers next Friday. The Madisonville Mustangs will be hosting the Eagles next week.
