Sports: Bears stay spotless after Mabank win

The Brownsboro Bears defeated the Mabank Panthers for their third straight victory, to open the season. The final score was 27-15. Head Coach Lance Connot said,” I’m so proud of my guys. The defense lit some people up, and that’s what we have to have. 3-0 is great, but all we’re gonna think about is going 1-0 next week. “
The outstanding play of Tanner Ackerman, Beau Hardin, Carson Montgomery, Dylan Downey, Gekyle Baker, Antrone Campbell, Adam Thompson, and many others led them to victory. The Panthers Jordan Flores, Kameron Wilkinson, Ashton Chambers, and Kyler Howeth accounted themselves well in a losing cause.
The first quarter was a little rock’m sock’m for most of the quarter. Downey did some fine punting for the Bears. The big play of the quarter was a fumble recovery by Brownsboro cornerback Quincey Mitchell. Campbell carried the ball a couple of times and finally scored from the 18 yard line. Bralen Kirkpatrick tacked on the extra point. The Bears led by the score of 7-0.
The second quarter had the Panthers stepping up and scoring from 42 yards out. Chambers scored and Ethan Wilson kicked the point after. This tied up the score 7-7. The Bears were having none of a tie score. Passing and running, they took the ball to the one yard line. Campbell blasted in for his second touchdown. Kirkpatrick’s extra point made the score 14-7 Brownsboro.
Brownsboro was not done. The Bears defense tightened up, and forced a fourth and out. Coach Connot showed a little trickery for the Bear’s third touchdown. A reverse pass from Baker to Thompson for 40 yards. Kirkpatrick made his third extra point, and the Bears led 21-7.
The halftime score was 21-7. As usual, the performance of our Brownsboro Band , twirlers, and flag corps did an outstanding job. The Golden Girls drill team did great, also. The Bear cheerleaders performed well all night.
The third quarter had Mabank getting the first possession and was stopped by the Brownsboro defense. The Bears used up the entire quarter, taking it inside the Panther five yard line. However, the Bears couldn’t get it in the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, the Bears stuffed the Panthers on each and every possession, until the Bears scored Brownsboro, with 3:55 left in the game, put the nail in the coffin. Thompson hit Downey for 12 yards and the Bears fourth touchdown. The score jumped to 27-7, Bears. The Panthers had one more charge left in the battery. Chambers one more time broke for 42 yards and the touchdown. Jaden McKinney converted the two point try. The score was 27-15, Brownsboro, and that fans is turn out the lights the party’s over time.
Going into the Friday night games, District 8-4A had five undefeated teams. Brownsboro, now 3-0, Carthage, Center, Bullard, and Rusk had not lost a game. The Bears travel to Spring Hill next Friday, while the Panthers play host to Canton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.