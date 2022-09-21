Sports: Bears look to continue high scoring ways

Once the Brownsboro Bears got their offense rolling, about halfway through the opener at Athens, they've had one of the most dependable offenses in the area.
Coach Lance Connot's crew is averaging 40 points a game with their pass heavy attack. The Bears are 2-2 dropping the opener against the Hornets 34-28 and a 42-41 thriller at Mabank. They've won both of their home games this year, beating Fairfield and Spring Hill.
Quarterback Jaxyn Rogers has hit on about two-thirds of his throws, piling up 267 yards per-game. He's hit for 14 touchdowns.
Junior wide-receiver Gekyle Baker has the most grabs, snagging 30 and scoring five times. Dylan Downey, also a junior, has an amazing 25.56 yards-per-catch on 18 receptions. He's scored six TDs.
Lest anyone think Brownsboro is totally one dimensional, Antrone Campbell is averaging over eight yards-per-touch and totals 425 yards through four games.
Defensively, linebacker Tanner Ackerman has been in on 62 tackles.
This week the Bears make the familiar trip north to Van, to meet the 2-2 Vandals. The guys in the red jerseys started well this season with wins at Pine Tree and at home against Chapel Hill. The Vandals scored a fourth quarter touchdown to come from behind and take the win, 23-17.
After dropping a 30-27 game to Lindale, the Vandals were surprised last week by the previously winless Paris Wildcats. Paris was coming off a 50-7 steamrolling from Gilmer, but took the fight to Van, sinking them 45-13.
Van has dominated recent matches with the Bears. They won last season, 48-21 and the 2020 game 42-7. The previous year, the final was 35-21, the Vandals again on top. In fact, you have to go back more than a decade to find the last time the Bears beat them.
