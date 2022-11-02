Sports: Bearettes win bi-district round

The Brownsboro Bearettes dominated North Lamar in their Class 4A bi-district volleyball playoff match Tuesday at Caddo Mills.

The Bearettes struck quickly, with a 25-13 win in the first set, only to see the Panthers even things up in the second set. The Bearettes won the third, 25-18, then closed out the match in a tight fourth set, 28-26.

Brownsboro came into the match as the third seed in their district, behind Canton and Van. North Lamar was seeded second in their district.

Next up for Brownsboro is 41-3 Farmersville.

Eustace, in Class 3A entered the playoffs riding a six game win streak, but were surprised by Whitney, 3-0. Whitney took the first set 25-20 and after a 25-23 cliff-hanger in the second, sped to a 25-14 win in set three.

Whitney came in with an 18-22 record while Eustace was 22-10.

Also in Class 3A, Malakoff played on Monday night, losing 3-1 to Grandview at Waxahachie Life gym. Malakoff avoided elimination in the third set, battling to a 26-24 win, then dropped the fourth set, 25-20.

In Class AA, top ranked Leon blanked Cross Roads 3-0 in a match played in Fairfield. Leon had defeated Cross Road's district champion, Cayuga, earlier in the season and had little trouble advancing past the LadyCats.

