Brownsboro picked up a second straight district sweep by beating Athens, 3-0 on Tuesday at the Hornet’s gym.
The Bearettes had solid wins in the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-13, before being tested in the 27-25 final. The match was the first in district play for the Lady Hornets.
The win improves the Bearettes seasonal record to 18-10.
The Bearettes have several veteran players contributing this year. They continue to get sound play from senior Kryra Garrett who leads in kills per set and Khayla Garrett, the leader in hitting percentage. Junior Tiykea McKenzie leads in blocks while Khyra Garrett leads in digs. Jillian Childs is the leader is service aces.
The Bearettes had swept Mabank on Friday, winning 25-13, 26-24 and 26-15.
Brownsboro is hoping to return to the playoffs from District 16-4A.
Others who have the look of contenders are Lindale, 23-7 and 2-0, Canton, 19-8, 1-0 and Van 18-11, 1-1.
Brownsboro goes to Lindale on Friday, while Athens is at Van.
