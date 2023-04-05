Sports: Baseball, Softball roundup

Baseball
Spring weather continues to be unpredictable, but several area baseball and softball games are in the books in spite of recent rains.
On Monday, Frankston won a 2A District game over Cross Roads , 17-5. The game was closer than the final score indicates. The Bobcats led the Indians 4-2 entering the top of the sixth. Frankston exploded for eight in the sixth and seven more in the seventh to secure the win.
Another Monday game was a road win for LaPoynor over Martins Mill, 7-2. The teams were knotted at 1-1 after three innings, before the Flyers’ bats came alive, notching runs in each of the last four innings.
Athens won a tight one over Chapel Hill on Tuesday, 2-1. The Bulldogs scored a tying run the the seventh, only to have the Hornets win it in the bottom of the inning.
Brownsboro went to 3-0, beating Lindale, 7-0. Six runs in the sixth blew the game open for the Bears.
LaPoynor picked up another win over the Mustangs on Tuesday, winning 5-4 at home. The Flyers scored two in the sixth to come from behind.
On Tuesday, Kemp bashed Rice in a 3A game, 15-2. Kemp scored in every inning, including five in the fifth. The game was cut short after five due to the 10-run rule.
LaPoynor picked up another win over Martins Mill, Tuesday, 5-4.
The game went into extra innings after seven. Martins Mill scored a single run in the eighth, but the Flyers rebounded to win with two in the bottom half of the innings.
Corsicana won a pitchers-duel over Mabank, 3-1.
Softball
Kerens beat LaPoynor on Tuesday, 8-2. The Bobcats spotted the Flyers two first inning runs,then unleashed the bats for two in the second. A four run fifth inning put the game away.
Things went better, Tuesday for Henderson County’s 3A teams.
Eustace shut out Blooming Grove, 2-0, while Malakoff slammed Mildred, 10-2. Senior Emma Bell got the win for Eustace.
Mabank continues to play well in Class 4A, hanging a 4-0 shutout on Brownsboro. Athens dropped a 9-0 shutout to Van.
