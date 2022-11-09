Statistics from the final Athens Hornets performance of 2022 show the team's sharp offensive performance and the defensive contribution to the 42-29 win over Palestine.
Aided by a strong ground game, Quarterback Ty Arroyo was sharp through the air, hitting on 10 of 12 tosses for 136 yards. Arroyo completed just over 60% of his passes for the season. Jaxson Stiles only threw once, but made it count for a 25-yard gain.
Athens spread the wealth in the passing game, led by Jaden Crane, whose 2 catches accounted for 79 yards and a score. Running back Jamauri Manning also caught two for 31 yards and a score.
Jorien Ray caught the most, with four catches gaining 17 yards. One of the receptions was for a touchown.
Other catches were recorded by Jamarius Moore, who snagged two and Eli Perkins, who grabbed one.
As usual, Arroyo was also an important cog in the running attack, gaining 84 yards on nine carries.
Zay Hull wasn't far behind, scooting for 81 yards on nine carries.
Manning picked up some tough yards inside, accumulating 44 yards and scoring once.
Runners accounted for 232 yards and averaged 6.4 per carry to keep moving the sticks for the Hornets.
The defense limited the Wildcats to 354 yards, all but five on the ground.
Palestine was 5 of 10 on third downs, but was stopped on two of three fourth down tries.
Linebacker Jaxson Stiles, was once again active running down ball carriers. He recorded 10 solo tackles and eight assists. Stiles pressured the quarterback twice on the five passing plays attempted by Palestine.
