Athens nears the opening of the 2023 season with the potential to explode on offense and stiffen the defense before the season opens at Brownsboro, Aug. 25.
The final tuneup is Thursday night in Corsicana where the Hornets square off against the Tigers.
Class 5A Division 2 Corsicana scrimmaged state-ranked Dallas Carter last week with new coach Aric Sardinia on the sidelines. The Tigers are historically one of the states winningest programs, with 10 unbeaten seasons and more than 700 wins, but Dave Campbell’s Texas Football slots them seventh in an eight team district, where Mansfield Summit is the favorite.
They were 1-9 last year under Hal Wasson.
Athens scrimmaged Fairfield last week as the coaches experimented with the new roster to see what players are right fight for the lineup. It also provides the players an opportunity to battle someone besides the teammates they’ve faced in practice since drills began.
Athens has three quarterbacks on the varsity roster and they tossed total of five touchdown passes between them. Four of the scoring plays covered more than 40 yards.
The Hornets defense also had its moments with Fairfield going three-and-out on its first three consecutive possessions.
The scrimmage begins at 6:30, with the varsity at 8 p.m..
