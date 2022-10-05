Sports: Athens travels to Lions' den

Athens is on the road Friday to Henderson to meet a hungry team of Lions.
Athens coach Zac Harrell said the 0-5 Lions, like his Hornets, have had to overcome some injuries this year, but still have talent on hand to put up a fight, especially on their home turf.
They also had last week off to rest up for the second half of their schedule.
“They’re really balanced between run and pass,” Harrell said. “Their quarterback is a 6 feet 5 kid who really hurt us last year. He made a lot of plays on third and fourth down.”
The Lions play several players both ways, as do the Hornets and have been thinned out at some positions due to injuries.”
Harrell said the Hornets picked themselves up this week after losing to Lindale, 63-21, last Friday.
The coaches challenged the players on Monday to bounce back from the recent disappointment.
“It’s easy to practice hard and give great effort when things are good,” Harrell told them. “But the real growth as an athlete comes when you can sell out when things are tough.”
The Hornets started hot on Friday and led 14-6 in the first quarter.
“We felt like we had a good game plan, but as the game went on, we quit executing as well,” Harrell said. “The openings were there; we just weren’t hitting them.”
He said he challenged his receivers, this week, who made key plays early in the Lindale game to maintain maximum effort for all four quarters.
“If you’re on the field, every play you have to sell out,” Harrell said. “The receivers gave great effort in practice on Monday and Tuesday, and I hope it pays off on Friday.”
A bright spot on Friday was the running of Zay Hull, who stepped up after two backs went out with injuries. Hull rushed for 89 yards on only 10 carries and a touchdown. The Hornets hope they can balance the runs and passes at Henderson.
“He really ran hard and made some good plays,” Harrell said. “He was a good team player.”
