Sports:Athens to battle for top district seed

Jorian Ray sets to shoot a free throw for the Athens Hornets. Athens and Canton battle for the top district seed in the playoffs at Brownsboro, Friday.

The Athens Hornets battle the Canton Eagles on Friday to decide who’ll get the first place spot from District 16-4A in the UIL playoffs beginning next week.

The match between the two co-champions will be at 7 p.m. in Brownsboro. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Athens locked up at least a share of the district when they beat Mabank, 46-35. Coach Clifford Thompson’s Hornets won their last five games and had a bye Tuesday, while Canton beat Mabank 41-30 to slide into a tie with the Hornets.

Canton is 29-7 for the season, The Hornets are 21-10. Both were 9-3 in District. The teams split their games this season. Athens defeated the Eagles 50-43 in December but lost in their visit to Canton on Jan. 24., 54-43. The rematch was close most of the way, with the Eagles putting it away in the fourth quarter.

Canton had a strong rebounding edge, 34-25. They shot 35% to Athens’ 33%.

The Eagles also had the edge at the free throw line, popping 73% to Athens’ 50%.

