Sports:Athens to battle for top district seed

The Athens Hornets battle the Canton Eagles on Friday to decide who’ll get the first place spot from District 16-4A in the UIL playoffs beginning next week.
The match between the two co-champions will be at 7 p.m. in Brownsboro. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Athens locked up at least a share of the district when they beat Mabank, 46-35. Coach Clifford Thompson’s Hornets won their last five games and had a bye Tuesday, while Canton beat Mabank 41-30 to slide into a tie with the Hornets.
Canton is 29-7 for the season, The Hornets are 21-10. Both were 9-3 in District. The teams split their games this season. Athens defeated the Eagles 50-43 in December but lost in their visit to Canton on Jan. 24., 54-43. The rematch was close most of the way, with the Eagles putting it away in the fourth quarter.
Canton had a strong rebounding edge, 34-25. They shot 35% to Athens’ 33%.
The Eagles also had the edge at the free throw line, popping 73% to Athens’ 50%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.