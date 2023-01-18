Sports: Athens slips against Mabank

Mabank surprised Athens 70-66, in a high scoring District 16-4A game, Tuesday. The Hornets were hot on their home floor early and their pressure helped the team to a 39-21 second quarter lead. Athens had 20 steals in the game but lost the battle on the boards 47-28. Athens also had problems at the free throw line, hitting only 30% to 68% for Mabank.

In another key district game, Lindale bounced back from their loss at Athens to win at Canton, Tuesday, 47-45.

Brownsboro stepped out of district to beat Tyler Heat 49-35. The Bears led 27-13 at halftime and stretched the lead to 41-21 after three quarters.

Hudson Childers was the only Bear in double figures with a 10 point showing. Jacob Hopson, Bryce Bardin and Gelyle Baker each popped 7, while Keaton Delaney and Aiden Green scored six.

Childers connected on two three-point shots.

 

16-4A District Boys Standings

Lindale, 18-6, 4-1

Athens, 16-9, 4-2

Canton, 23-6, 3-2

Brownsboro, 20-5, 3-2

Mabank, 7-12, 3-2

Van, 5-12, 0-4

Cumberland Academy, 3-7, 0-4

( does not incude unreported scores)

In girls games, Brownsboro was idle and fell one-half game behind 6-1 Canton and Van. Canton beat Lindale, 52-40. at home, while Van picked up a 48-26 win at Cumberland Academy. Van has won eight in a row.

Mabank romped over Athens, 55-29. The Lady Panthers roared to a 17-2 first quarter edge and a 33-11 halftime advantage.

16-4A Girls Standings

Van, 16-2, 6-1

Canton, 23-5. 6-1

Brownsboro, 17-6, 5-1

Mabank, 16-12, 4-3

Lindale, 6-12, 2-5

Athens, 2-17, 1-6

Cumberland Academy, 5-15, 0-7

