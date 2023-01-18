Mabank surprised Athens 70-66, in a high scoring District 16-4A game, Tuesday. The Hornets were hot on their home floor early and their pressure helped the team to a 39-21 second quarter lead. Athens had 20 steals in the game but lost the battle on the boards 47-28. Athens also had problems at the free throw line, hitting only 30% to 68% for Mabank.
In another key district game, Lindale bounced back from their loss at Athens to win at Canton, Tuesday, 47-45.
Brownsboro stepped out of district to beat Tyler Heat 49-35. The Bears led 27-13 at halftime and stretched the lead to 41-21 after three quarters.
Hudson Childers was the only Bear in double figures with a 10 point showing. Jacob Hopson, Bryce Bardin and Gelyle Baker each popped 7, while Keaton Delaney and Aiden Green scored six.
Childers connected on two three-point shots.
16-4A District Boys Standings
Lindale, 18-6, 4-1
Athens, 16-9, 4-2
Canton, 23-6, 3-2
Brownsboro, 20-5, 3-2
Mabank, 7-12, 3-2
Van, 5-12, 0-4
Cumberland Academy, 3-7, 0-4
( does not incude unreported scores)
In girls games, Brownsboro was idle and fell one-half game behind 6-1 Canton and Van. Canton beat Lindale, 52-40. at home, while Van picked up a 48-26 win at Cumberland Academy. Van has won eight in a row.
Mabank romped over Athens, 55-29. The Lady Panthers roared to a 17-2 first quarter edge and a 33-11 halftime advantage.
16-4A Girls Standings
Van, 16-2, 6-1
Canton, 23-5. 6-1
Brownsboro, 17-6, 5-1
Mabank, 16-12, 4-3
Lindale, 6-12, 2-5
Athens, 2-17, 1-6
Cumberland Academy, 5-15, 0-7
Sports: Athens slips up against Mabank
- Rich Flowers
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Flying T Meat Market set for grand opening
- Athens bus driver pretrial set
- Nominations open for Reader’s Choice Awards
- Singing Cadets charm Athens
- Protect your pets during coyote mating season
- Athens Christian Prep Cheer excels at nationals
- Program brings awareness to elder exploitation
- TVCC Presidential Candidates Campus Visits Next Week
- Prescott's playoff answer positions Cowboys to alter history
- Sports: Brownsboro notches district win in Tyler
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.