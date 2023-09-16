Sports: Athens opens floodgates against Kaufman

Athens dampened the Kaufman Lions’ homecoming spirit, Friday, with a 43-20 rout that was over before the queen was crowned.
Athens led 37-6 at intermission after a high-powered offensive show aided by some key defensive stops.
The scoring began on the opening kickoff, when Jayden Turner picked it up and ran 69 yards for a score. The extra point failed and the Hornets led 6-0 with only 17 seconds off the clock.
After Athens stopped the Lions on their first possession, Athens’ David Richardson hit Jorien Ray with a short pass that he took 71-yards to the end zone. Athens was ahead, 13-0, with 9:55 left in the opening period.
Athens forced the Lions into a fourth and four punt, which Julious Brewer brought back to the Kaufman 42. Athens marched it from there, concluding with a four yard Richardson pass to Emanuel Moore.
Kaufman shoed some promise on the next drive, moving to the Athens 15 before the Hornets stiffened. Athens took over at their 26-yard-line and finished the opening quarter with a 20-0 lead.
Athens put together another long drive that ended with a 28-yard Nico Castaneda field goal.
Kaufman punted again on their next possession, with Athens taking over at the 18-yard line.
The Hornets went 82 yards on a scoring drive that featured runs by Jamauri Manning and passes to Ray. Manning scooted the final 8 yards to give Athens a 30-0 lead.
Kaufman finally got its offense going on a 75-yard drive that began with a 15-yard pass interference penalty. Lions quarterback, Ty Burleson scored on a 1-yard sneak. The PAT failed.
Athens added one more touchdown before halftime, with Ray again crossing the goal on a 28-yard pass play.
Athens lost a bit of its steam in the second half, but added a final touchdown on a two yard run by Jaxson Stiles.
Athens improved to 3-1 with the win and opens District 9-4A Division 1 with Jacksonville visiting, Friday. The Indians are 0-4.
