Sports: Athens mashes Palestine to win season finale

Athens took the battle to the Palestine Wildcats, Thursday and came away with a 42-29 victory to close the season.
The Hornets scored on their first possession and never surrendered the lead before a senior night crowd at Bruce Field.
When Jamauri Maning ran in the Athens’ sixth touchdown in the final minutes, the Hornets had ended seven weeks of frustration. The Hornets finished the season 3-7 on the year and 1-5 in district. Palestine finished the regular season 4-5 and 2-4 in district.
Athens picked up their first score on a 55-yard pass play from Ty Arroyo to Jaden Crane with 10:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, they were back in the east end zone again on a 36-yard Arroyo run.
Palestine cut the lead to 14-7 on an eight-yard run by Elijah Walker.
Early in the second quarter, a promising Athens drive was squelched by a Zay Hull fumble. Palestine moved into Athens' territory, then returned the favor.
Taking the ball at their own 39, Athens marched in for another score, with Jorien Ray doing the honors from six-yards-out with 6:13 left before intermission.
Palestine answered in just over a minute when Jon Denman skipped 54-yards for a score. After the missed extra point, Athens led 21-13.
On another night, Athens might have let Palestine seize the momentum, but Ty Arroyo connected with Jaden Crane to set up another Hornets touchdown, giving them a 28-13 lead at the break.
Athens led 35-21 in the fourth quarter when Dewayne Minifee intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Palestine territory to all but clinch the win. The turnover set Athens up at the Wildcats' 20-yard-line and set up a short touchdown drive. Palestine made the score a little closer with a meaningless touchdown in the game’s final seconds.
