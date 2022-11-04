Sports: Athens mashes Palestine in season finale

Athens took the battle to the Palestine Wildcats, Thursday, and came away with a 42-29 victory to close the season.
The Hornets scored on their first possession and never surrendered the lead before a senior night crowd at Bruce Field.
When Jamauri Manning ran in the Athens’ sixth touchdown in the final minutes, the Hornets had ended seven weeks of frustration. The Hornets finished the season 3-7 on the year and 1-5 in district. Palestine finished the regular season 4-5 and 2-4 in district.
Athens picked up their first score on a 55-yard pass play from Ty Arroyo to Jaden Crane with 10:14 left in the first quarter. Minutes later, after recovering an onside kick, they were back in the east end zone again on a 36-yard Arroyo run.
Palestine cut the lead to 14-7 on an eight-yard run by Elijah Walker. The score came after Walker converted a fourth down and two to keep possession for the Wildcats.
Early in the second quarter, a promising Athens drive was squelched by a Zay Hull fumble. Palestine moved into Athens territory, then returned the favor, with Walker coughing it up at the Athens 39.
The Hornets took over again and this time made it count with a six-yard toss from Arroyo to Jorien Ray to give Athens a 21-7 advantage.
Palestine, in turn struck lightening on a 54-yard run by John Denman. The extra point was missed leaving Athens up by 21-13.
Athens capped first half scoring when Jaxson Stiles powered in from a yard out. The Hornets went into intermission with a 28-13 edge.
Often this season, Athens played well and even led in the first half, only to see things get away after intermission. That was not the case on Thursday.
Athens padded their lead on a seven-yard pass from Jaxson Stiles to Jamauri Manning. Palestine, down by three scores ate much of the third quarter clock on a drive that cut Athens' lead to 14. The Hornets took command of the game when Dwayne Minifee intercepted a Palestine pass and ran it deep into Wildcat territory to set the final Athens score.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.