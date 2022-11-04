Sports: Athens mashes Palestine in season finale

Athens, TX (75751)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.