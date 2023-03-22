Mabank and Athens, two schools with pound soccer traditions have both boys and girls teams going into bi-district battle, Thursday and Friday.
The Athens Hornets take on Sulphur Springs at 7 p.m., Thursday in Lindale.
Athens scored a 3-0 shutout win over Bullard on Monday to wrap up the regular season.
The Lady Hornets meet Pleasant Grove at 5 p.m., Friday in Sulphur Springs.
The Athens girls lost to district leader, Bullard, 2-0 on Monday to wrap up a 10-4 district season, taking the third seed into the playoffs.
Pleasant Grove and Athens have Bullard as a common opponent. The Hawks lost to Bullard, 2-1.
Mabank also has two teams in the playoffs. The Lady Panthers are now 11-time district champions. Their bidistrict round game is against the Gainesville Leopards at 5:30 p.m., Friday, in Melissa.
The Lady Panthers won their district last year but had to overcome graduation and early season injuries this season. One of the girls hurt in the early going was the district MVP last year.
Although they only won seven games, Gainesville made them count in district play and snared the fourth seed.
The Mabank boys meet Celina at Hanby Stadium, Mesquite at 6 p.m., Thursday. The Panthers are the fourth seed from their district. Celina won their league, with both losses coming in shoot-outs after regulation play ended in a tie.
