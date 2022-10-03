Sports:Athens loses to high flying Eagles

Athens let the bird out of the cage Friday, losing to the Lindale Eagles 63-21 at Bruce Field.
Athens had amassed a 14-6 lead in the early going, but fell victim to a 22 points second quarter.
Quarterback Ty Arroyo’s arm figured in Athens early lead with a 34-yard touchdown touchdown pass to Jermarius Moore to cap their first drive. The Hornets were facing a 4th and 8 when Arroyo spotted Moore loose on a post to the end zone.
Arroyo added another another covering 11 yards to Jorien Ray in the first quarter.
Athens’ usually balanced offense was depleted after Jamauri Manning left early due to an ankle injury. Manning, who leads the team with 396 yards for the season only recorded one carry for 12 yards against the Eagles. In his absence, Zay Hull had a good night gaining 89 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 35-yard touchdown run after the outcome was decided.
In the loss, Arroyo finished with 16-27 passes for 180 yards and the two scores.
Moore emerged as a big target against Lindale, with 5 catches for 51 yards.
Ray, who leads the team in receiving with 37 on the year, caught 4 for 33 yards against Lindale.
He’s recorded five touchdown grabs for the season.
Jaden Crane caught 3 for 75 yards and is second on the team with 24 receptions. His 53-yard catch and run set up the second Athens touchdown.
Athens amassed 290 yards of offense on the night, with 178 through the air and 112 on the ground. They surrendered 456 yards including 269 on the ground.
Next week, Athens, 2-4 overall and 0-2 in district, visits Henderson. The Lions will be hungry for their first win. They dropped to 0-5 after a loss to Lindale Sept. 23.
