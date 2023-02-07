Sports: Athens Hornets dig out of Van hole

Athens ran their winning streak to three games on Friday, in a 56-49 come-from-behind win over Van.
The Hornets trailed by nine in the second half of the game on Senior Night at Athens’ gym.
Van surprised the Hornets with a strong first quarter, taking an 18-14 lead. The Hornets pulled within 23-22 in the second period before another Vandal spurt gave them a 29-24 advantage.
The visitors came out strong after intermission and held a 44-35 lead in the fourth quarter.
In the final minutes, Athens intensified their defensive effort and seized the lead. They pushed the advantage to 10, before Van trimmed it to seven at the finish.
“I was happy with our effort against Brownsboro, Thursday night,” Coach Clifford Thompson said. “Friday, we were very sluggish through the first three quarters, but I was pleased with how we handled the adversity of being down going into the fourth quarter.”
Athens scorers included Jamarian Williams, 13, Eli Perkins, 9, Dwayne Minifee, 8, Jermarius Moore, 4 and Jase Warren, 3.
Hornets playing their last home game on Senior Night were Jermarius Moore, Jaden Crane, Eli Perkins, Walker Wood and Seth Red.
The win gave Athens a 7-3 district record and a 19-10 season mark. They visit Lindale, Tuesday.
“We have struggled with consistency from game to game, so we are looking to try and finish strong against two very tough district opponents this week in Linale and Mabank,” Thompson said.
Brownsboro dropped a double-overtime thriller in Canton, to fall to 6-4.
Brownsboro outscored Canton 15-3 in the second quarter to hold a 21-12 halftime edge. Canton made up three in the third and forged a 44-44 tie after regulation.
Brownsboro was led in scoring by Hudson Childers with 15 and Jacob Hopson, with 11. Aiden Green added nine.
The bulk of Canton’s scoring came from Garrett Walker with 22 and Chanston Prox, who tallied 14.
Brownsboro returns home against Cumberland Academy, Tuesday. They close the regular season against Van, Friday, also on their home floor.
