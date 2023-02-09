Sports: Athens' hoops magic still working

The Athens Hornets traveled to Lindale, Tuesday, and defeated the Eagles, 50-48, in one of the tightest games of the year.
The Hornets led by five at the half, 32-27, but saw that whittled to one. 34-33 entering the fourth quarter. Athens scored 16 in the last quarter to seal the win.
The Hornets had three scorers in double figures, Eli Perkins, 11, Jamarian Williams, 10, and Jorien Ray, 10. Jaden Crane contributed 8 points in the win.
After the win, the playoff bound Hornets were second in district 16-4A with and 8-3 mark and 20-10 overall. Athens wraps up the district season at Mabank on Friday.
This is the Hornets best team since the 2017-18 season when they were 26-5 and won district with a 7-1 record.
In other 4A boys action, Tuesday, Brownsboro got back in the win column with a 53-42 home win over Cumberland Academy. Cumberland led early and held a 13-12 first quarter edge.
The Bears outscored Cumberland in the second period and led 30-22 at halftime.
Bownsboro's Jacob Hopson had a big night with 22 points, while Bryce Bardin tallied 10.
The Bears are 7-4 in district and headed for the playoffs with a 24-7 overall record.
In Class AA, LaPoynor smashed Kerens 93-32, Tuesday, with a road rematch with Martins Mill looming Friday. The Flyers are 8-0 in District and can sew up the championship with a win over the Mustangs.
